Anti-Israel student protesters in Oshawa refuse to condemn Hamas

Fewer than a dozen peaceful demonstrators protesting against what they describe as a "genocide" of Palestinians perpetrated by Israel were present at an encampment at Ontario Tech University on Monday, in Oshawa ON.

Upon Rebel News's entrance onto the site – which was closed off by plastic fencing surrounding its perimeters aside from a single entrance – a younger Middle-Eastern man who described himself as an "organizer" covered his face with a keffiyeh and immediately advised all other demonstrators to remain silent if asked for comment by this reporter.

The demonstration featured signage with Palestinian nationalistic paraphernalia, as well as messaging calling for "intifada" against Israel, "Free Palestine", and an end to "Zionism". It included about a dozen tents and some basic supplies such as food and drink.

Initially, all protesters remained silent when asked for comment by this reporter regarding the purpose of the protest, their motivations for participating in it, and what demands, if any, were being made of the university's administration.

After about 15 or 20 minutes, a Middle-Eastern student in his early 20s spoke with Rebel News when invited to offer comments. He stated that the demonstration's objective is to have the university "disclose" and "divest" from any of its financial relationships tied to Israel.

He offered no comments when asked if he had any criticisms of Hamas or the Palestinians, more broadly.

The encampment shared a similar template of protest seen at several universities across the U.S. and Canada, including New York University, Columbia, McGill University, the University of Quebec in Montreal, and the University of Ottawa.

Demonstrators at these protests typically refuse to share comments when invited to do so by Rebel News and some other news media outlets, and follow instructions to remain silent by event organizers and handlers that are often not students.