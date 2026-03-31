Anti-Jewish hate crimes rise again as Jewish Canadians warn hatred is now 'fashionable'

Statistics Canada cautioned that police-reported data reflects only incidents brought to authorities and may be influenced by external factors, including global events.

But for Jewish leaders who testified before Parliament, the statistics confirm what they say is an escalating and deeply troubling reality.

Speaking at a Senate human rights committee hearing last fall, Stacey Leavitt-Wright, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Edmonton, said anti-Semitism in Canada has shifted from isolated incidents to something far more pervasive.

“Anti-Semitism has morphed from the occasional shocking event to becoming normalized, pervasive and casual, even fashionable,” she told senators.

Leavitt-Wright described how fear now shapes daily life for many Jewish Canadians, including her own. She said some are developing contingency plans to leave the country if conditions worsen.

“Many Canadian Jews have a safety plan in place… looking to what country, including Israel, can be a safe harbour,” she said.

She also recounted incidents in Edmonton where protesters shouted slogans like “kill the Jews” and “throw them off buildings,” saying such rhetoric has made parts of the city feel inaccessible—even in broad daylight.

“When incidents like this happen, Edmonton is no longer a safe city for Jews,” she said.

Anti-Jewish crimes are up even as hate crime rates overall remain "relatively stable" says @StatCan_eng. New figures follow warnings anti-Semitism is so normalized here it is "casual, even fashionable." https://t.co/c79jhVu37F #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/PiiTBPQ0FI — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) March 31, 2026

Similar warnings came from Belle Jarniewski of the Manitoba Institute to Combat Anti-Semitism, who told the committee that anti-Jewish hatred has become both widespread and increasingly aggressive.

“Anti-Jewish hate and the politicization of anti-Semitism have become normalized in Canadian society,” she said.

NDP's @AviLewis says he's "clear and consistent in my position" on alleged Israeli genocide and claims of a powerful Jewish lobby in Canada after groups express alarm over Lewis' elxn as leader: 'The @NDP is a hostile place.' https://t.co/EnHZkHxfAu #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/R3SzvVHTBD — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) March 31, 2026

Jarniewski pointed to protests where demonstrators openly called for the destruction of Israel and used language she described as threatening and dehumanizing.

“Let me be clear: Canadian Jews no longer feel safe,” she said.

The latest figures and testimony come amid ongoing concerns that rising global tensions are spilling into Canadian streets, with Jewish leaders warning the country is failing to contain what they describe as a rapidly worsening climate of hate.