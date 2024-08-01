Antisemitic crime wave passing through Canada

In recent weeks, a Jewish school had its windows smashed, shot at, and a synagogue was subject to arson. Just down the street from where I live.

After months of setting up Hamas encampments to boycott Jews, woke university protesters learned their efforts were futile. But they're not who I fear: foreign visa holders, whose loyalty lies abroad.

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, a synagogue called Pride of Israel had its windows smashed ironically on the day a Pride Parade happened.

The other day, a school bus, designated for a local Jewish school, was torched.

Of course, local police departments and Toronto's socialist mayor, Olivia Chow, are all too happy to turn a blind eye to Islamic extremism. She knows people with those beliefs comprise her voting base.

You’d have to be pretty naive to believe the @TorontoPolice are truly investigating the arson at the Jewish school. Here they are, working closely with Hamas activists to block a road into a Jewish residential neighbourhood. pic.twitter.com/Swun4MlyGQ — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 31, 2024

Realizing what they can get away with, terror sympathizers continue to test our limits. How far can this go? Being in Canada, you can get away with everything.

And so there's a new normal. They're trying to terrify and terrorize people for political reasons to achieve a political result.

Terrorism has become normalized in Canada. Thankfully, no one in Canada has been killed.