'Appalling': Kenney roasts Calgary Mayor Gondek over menorah lighting no show
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney had some harsh criticism for Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek, who skipped the city's annual menorah lighting after claiming it had become too political.
"Chanukah isn’t some 'interfaith' celebration of 'diversity,' as implied by her embarrassingly parodic word salad," Alberta's former premier, Jason Kenney, posted to X, formerly Twitter.
1/ An appalling decision by @JyotiGondek to boycott the Chanukah Menorah lighting.— Jason Kenney 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@jkenney) December 8, 2023
Chanukah isn’t some “interfaith” celebration of “diversity,” as implied by her embarrassingly parodic word salad.
It celebrates the culmination of a successful Jewish military campaign to… https://t.co/UMkc0zZl0G
Calgary's progressive Mayor Jyoti Gondek cancelled her attendance at the annual Hanukkah menorah lighting at city hall after claiming the event had become too political.
Calgary's coward mayor Jyoti Gondek pulls out of menorah lighting after declaring it 'pro-Israel' event https://t.co/X0rsKev8PJ— Yanky 🇺🇲 (@Yanky_Pollak) December 7, 2023
It is the first time in 35 years a mayor has skipped the start of the eight-day celebration, which commemorates the rededication of the Jewish temple in Jerusalem after Jews reclaimed it in the second century BCE.
Thursday nights menorah lighting marks the first Hanukkah since the October 7 Hamas-led terror attacks in Israel left 1,200 Israelis dead and 240 kidnapped.
It was the single largest terror attack against Jews since the Holocaust.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.