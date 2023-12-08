'Appalling': Kenney roasts Calgary Mayor Gondek over menorah lighting no show

"Chanukah isn’t some 'interfaith' celebration of 'diversity,' as implied by her embarrassingly parodic word salad," Alberta's former premier, Jason Kenney, posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Calgary's progressive Mayor Jyoti Gondek cancelled her attendance at the annual Hanukkah menorah lighting at city hall after claiming the event had become too political.

It is the first time in 35 years a mayor has skipped the start of the eight-day celebration, which commemorates the rededication of the Jewish temple in Jerusalem after Jews reclaimed it in the second century BCE.

Thursday nights menorah lighting marks the first Hanukkah since the October 7 Hamas-led terror attacks in Israel left 1,200 Israelis dead and 240 kidnapped.

It was the single largest terror attack against Jews since the Holocaust.