April Hutchinson says politicians remain silent on trans athletes in women’s sports

April Hutchinson, a Canadian athlete and advocate for women’s sports, is calling out political leaders for failing to address the participation of transgender athletes in female competitions.

Hutchinson highlighted the International Olympic Committee’s recent review of the Iman Khalif boxing scandal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where a male athlete competed in a women’s division.

Hutchinson says Canadian politicians have remained largely silent on the issue, even as public attention grows.

She recalled being asked to remove her “Keep Men and Women’s Sports” sweatshirt for a photo op with Poilievre a year ago, a moment she described as disheartening. “Not only was my sport affected, but my freedom of speech was silenced,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson praised provincial initiatives like Alberta’s Bill 27, which safeguards female competition while allowing co-ed participation, and called for a nationwide approach.

She urged politicians to act decisively, warning that failure to do so leaves women and children vulnerable.

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