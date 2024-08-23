🔴 SPECIAL PRESENTATION | Arcola Roughstock Rodeo Livestream — 6:30 p.m. CST (8:30 p.m. EDT)
Tune in tonight to our special broadcast of the Arcola Rodeo, coming to you live from Arcola, Saskatchewan.
Watch some of the top cowboys in Canada compete for buckles and cash.
The event features world-class animal athletes and events such as bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, wild horse racing and barrel racing!
The show starts at 6:30 pm CST (8:30 pm EDT) and can be seen exclusively on Rebel News and Rumble.
- By Ezra Levant
