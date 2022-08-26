Are Alberta's oilsands beneficial for Indigenous communities? Robbie Picard weighs in

On the most recent episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila was joined by Robbie Picard of Oil Sands Strong to discuss the effect of the oilsands on Indigenous communities.

As stated by Sheila, "I think that's one of the things that gets forgotten in all of this, if I had to select an industry in the whole country that I would call an Indigenous industry, I would say it's the oilpatch. By demographics, Indigenous people are overrepresented in the oilpatch and I think that has alot to do with you know, where the jobs are...but also through the partnerships."

Commenting on celebrity environmental visits and hollow activism, Picard stated, "Jane Fonda is not going to solve Indigenous poverty, she's not going to improve economic reconciliation or the damage done by residential schools by showing up here."

