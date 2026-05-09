Are Toronto Police unable — or unwilling — to protect Toronto's Jews?

Another day, another antisemitic attack in Toronto.

Ezra Levant reports from outside a synagogue — although it might be difficult to tell that it’s a synagogue at all. The situation has become so dire that many synagogues have removed their signage in an effort to avoid becoming the next target in Toronto’s two-and-a-half-year wave of antisemitic crime.

Unfortunately, those precautions were not enough to protect this particular synagogue on Thursday night, when someone driving by fired a pellet gun at visibly Orthodox Jews gathered outside. It marks the second such shooting targeting Toronto’s Jewish community within a single week, with suspects in both incidents reportedly fleeing in a blue SUV.

In a press conference held outside the targeted synagogue, Toronto Deputy Police Chief Joe Matthews announced that an 18-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the attacks.

But when asked whether the Toronto Police are unable — or unwilling — to protect the city’s Jewish community, Matthews declined to answer, rather than reaffirming the Service’s commitment to public safety or acknowledging the need for additional resources.

While many of these attacks may appear random, they are anything but isolated incidents. These are organized, terror-style acts of intimidation that demand a national-level response. After all, the federal government itself has acknowledged that close to 700 individuals linked to the IRGC are believed to be present in Toronto alone. That does not include pro-Hamas activists or other antisemites who have entered the country amid Canada’s mass immigration policies.

In the end, there are now far more antisemites in Canada than there are Jews — and politicians can do the math.