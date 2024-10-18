Are UN 'peacekeepers' acting as human shields for Hezbollah?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon are interfering with Israel's military operations against Hezbollah by refusing to leave the combat zone.

Despite being told to remove the peacekeepers from the military zone by Israel, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has chosen not to do so.

"This time, UNIFIL has refused to move out of the way as Israel comes into southern Lebanon to root out the Hezbollah terrorists," said Ezra.

"It couldn't be clearer, the UN is deliberately trying to block Israel from defending itself," he said. "It's almost like they're volunteering to be human shields for Hezbollah."

The controversy surrounding the UNIFIL peacekeepers' presence in southern Lebanon has escalated in recent days after five people from UNIFIL were injured during Israel Defense Forces' operations.