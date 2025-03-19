In Montreal, Quebec, far-left activists from the group Last Generation Canada have targeted a Tesla dealership, vandalizing the property with pink paint.

This incident, which took place early this morning, marks the first recorded attack on Tesla and its owner, Elon Musk, in Canada since Donald Trump was elected as the 47th president of the United States.

On their Facebook page, the group justified their actions by stating: “We demand that Canada take a stand against Tesla billionaire CEO Elon Musk, who destroys democracies and spreads climate denial.” This is reportedly the same organization responsible for climbing the Jacques Cartier Bridge in October as part of their previous activism efforts.

The attack in Montreal is part of a wider pattern of hostility toward Tesla and Musk. In recent months, incidents of Tesla vehicles being set on fire and vandalized have increased, particularly in the U.S. Just this week, an extremist attack took place in Las Vegas, where an individual armed with a gun and Molotov cocktails targeted a Tesla location.

According to NBC News, the assailant spray-painted the word “Resist,” fired multiple shots, and set several vehicles ablaze.

These escalating acts of violence have not gone unnoticed by political figures. Former U.S. President Donald Trump has come out in support of Musk, announcing his decision to purchase a Tesla and condemning these attacks as "domestic terrorism."

Meanwhile, in Canada, concerns over safety have led to decisions such as the Vancouver International Auto Show removing Tesla from its lineup, citing security risks for attendees and staff.

The role of mainstream media in fostering an environment of extreme political polarization cannot be ignored. Their biased coverage of figures like Trump and Musk has fueled an atmosphere where radical activists feel emboldened to take destructive action.

Perhaps the most striking irony in all of this is that Last Generation Canada, a group advocating for climate action, has chosen to target Tesla—one of the leading manufacturers of electric vehicles.