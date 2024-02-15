Aussie PM's sudden engagement amid popularity slump raises eyebrows

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has come under fire for what has been labelled as a diversionary tactic following his announcement of his engagement to longtime partner Jodie Haydon.

The announcement's curious timing amid growing concerns over the cost of living crisis, criticisms over Middle East policy and the continued fallout from the failed Voice to Parliament referendum has raised eyebrows.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday morning, Albanese shared the news, posting a photo of the couple with the caption "she said yes."

She said yes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aU1Mk2WInH — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) February 14, 2024

While the announcement garnered well-wishes from political figures, social media users were quick to express their discontent. One user criticised, "It’s great that I can’t afford to live but my tax dollars paid for that ring," accompanied by a middle finger emoji. Another demanded attention to national issues, commenting, "Fix the economy and this country."

What is your favourite distraction pysop! Love in the Lodge for Albo or Taylor Swift? pic.twitter.com/JpugGgriiJ — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) February 15, 2024

Critics accused the Prime Minister of using the engagement as a distraction from ongoing crises, including economic challenges and international policy controversies.

Albanese finally launched a successful “yes” campaign pic.twitter.com/oD7dkpvGGt — chris mate 🍞 (@ChrisLXXXVI) February 15, 2024

Despite the backlash, Albanese's Labor colleagues, including Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong and Victorian MP Pater Khalil, congratulated the couple, emphasising the personal significance of the news.

I studied body language for 2 years and I can tell you now, Jodie isn't in it for love nor is Albanese. They'll soon run out of distractions. pic.twitter.com/XTtpcBqGcb — Rob Smith (@BobSmit54406315) February 15, 2024

While the engagement marks a personal milestone for Albanese and Haydon, it has stirred debate about the timing of such announcements amid pressing national and global concerns.