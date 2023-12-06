Australia Post halts Israel deliveries over safety concerns

Postal service temporarily suspends deliveries to and from Israel, while mail to Ukraine warzone continues uninterrupted.

  • By Rebel News
  • December 06, 2023
  • News
Australia Post has cited ongoing safety concerns and limited flight capacity in suspending letters to and from from Israel.

The decision has sparked criticism, with political commentator Andrew Bolt noting:

"This is weird because Pack and Send, for instance, told us they could send things to Israel, and DHL says no worries. Australia Post says it can get mail to another warzone, Ukraine, but not to Israel."

Facing a $200 million loss in the last financial year and a 66% decline in letter delivery volumes since 2008, the government-owned postal company is making additional adjustments.

Australia Post will now shift to letter and unaddressed mail deliveries every second day.

The move has raised questions about the broader challenges facing the postal service and its ability to adapt to changing global dynamics.

UPDATE: In an updated statement to Rebel News, Australia Post confirmed it is resuming services to Israel:

"Australia Post confirms mail and parcel services to Israel will resume, effective 7 December. Since the initial service disruption in October, Australia Post has been working to establish a safe passage and capacity on air freight services."

