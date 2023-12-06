Australia Post halts Israel deliveries over safety concerns

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Australia Post has cited ongoing safety concerns and limited flight capacity in suspending letters to and from from Israel.

🚨 Australia Post SUSPENDS deliveries to and from Israel “due to safety concerns” even though there are plenty of return flights to Tel Aviv.



Meanwhile their Ukraine warzone mail services continue uninterrupted.



Seems a bit suss to say the least.



https://t.co/d0taQ54cqu — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) December 7, 2023

The decision has sparked criticism, with political commentator Andrew Bolt noting:

"This is weird because Pack and Send, for instance, told us they could send things to Israel, and DHL says no worries. Australia Post says it can get mail to another warzone, Ukraine, but not to Israel."

Facing a $200 million loss in the last financial year and a 66% decline in letter delivery volumes since 2008, the government-owned postal company is making additional adjustments.

Australia Post will now shift to letter and unaddressed mail deliveries every second day.

The move has raised questions about the broader challenges facing the postal service and its ability to adapt to changing global dynamics.

UPDATE: In an updated statement to Rebel News, Australia Post confirmed it is resuming services to Israel: