Australia's climate change minister racks up $260k air travel bill

Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen spent 55 days travelling across 10 countries at a cost of $260,000 to taxpayers, prompting fierce backlash from the Coalition as households continue to grapple with soaring energy bills.

Between 30 September and 24 November last year, Bowen visited countries including Fiji, Azerbaijan, Chile, Brazil and Qatar to attend international meetings such as the G20 and COP climate summit.

The Opposition accused him of globe-trotting while failing to deliver on Labor’s 2022 election promise to reduce power bills by $275.

According to the Coalition’s calculations, Bowen’s extensive travel generated up to 200 tonnes of carbon emissions.

NSW Senator Dave Sharma criticised the minister, saying, “While Bowen’s community deals with the fallout from his failed policies, he has been touring the world.”

He added, “Rather than accepting responsibility for his contribution to the cost of living crisis, and dealing with this mess of failed policy, Bowen is more interesting in auditioning for the role of foreign minister.”

Bowen dismissed the attack, accusing the Opposition of trying to deflect attention from its own controversial nuclear energy proposals.

“This is another desperate bid to distract,” he said, arguing that the Coalition’s nuclear plan would cost $600 billion, not the $331 billion claimed by Opposition Leader Peter Dutton.