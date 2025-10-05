Australia's 'eSafety Czar' warns X with MASSIVE daily fines over Iryna Zarutska video

The eSafety Commissioner has ordered X to block or remove global posts showing the killing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska.

Rebel News
  |   October 05, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

Julie Inman Grant has labelled Elon Musk as an 'unelected bureaucrat'. ABC/Supplied

Australia’s controversial eSafety Commissioner has threatened social media giant X with daily fines of up to $825,000 for refusing to take down or block posts containing CCTV footage of the fatal attack on Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in the U.S.

The footage shows Zarutska being killed by Decarlos Brown, a man with a long record of violent crime who had been released just weeks earlier under North Carolina’s bail laws.

The order, issued by eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant, declared the video “refused classification” under Australian content laws and warned that X could face severe penalties if it failed to comply.

The 20-page notice, dated September 26, stated, “Failure to comply with the Notice may result in enforcement action, including the commencement of civil penalty proceedings for a civil penalty order of up to a maximum penalty of $825,000 (AUD) for a single contravention by a body corporate.”

Inman Grant’s directive targeted 23 posts from journalists and commentators who had shared the footage. X has reportedly restricted some of the targeted posts for Australian users but has not globally removed them.

The confrontation comes as Inman Grant’s office prepares to enforce nationwide digital ID requirements and social media age limits from December 10. An American-born former Twitter executive, Inman Grant has long pushed for tighter control of online content in Australia. Her tenure has seen repeated clashes with X and its owner Elon Musk, who has called her a “censorship commissar.”

Inman Grant’s previous attempt to compel X to censor footage of a church stabbing in Sydney ended in failure after the platform argued Australia had no authority to impose global content restrictions. X later hailed that case as a victory for free speech.

Australia's eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, has to go!

19,254 signatures
Goal: 25,000 signatures
meta-img

Australia's eSafety Commissioner has to go! We are calling upon the government to immediately remove Julie Inman Grant from her position.

Will you sign?

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.