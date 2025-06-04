WATCH: Australia's most BASED mayor? You decide after this interview

I’ve interviewed a lot of mayors, but none quite like Mansfield’s Steve Rabie. I caught up with him at a massive protest outside Victoria’s Parliament where thousands of country Victorians turned out to send one clear message: scrap the fire services tax.

Rabie didn’t hold back. “We are absolutely opposed to the tax,” he said. “They have not engaged with local government... and this is going to cause a whole lot of trouble.” He’s talking about the Allan government’s plan to increase the fire services levy.

It’s not just about the dollars. It’s about how the government is shifting the cost onto councils, forcing small rural shires to collect the tax on their behalf. “We don’t want to collect this tax,” Rabie said. “It’s a cost shift on local government and it’s unfair.”

He explained that Mansfield collects about $14 million in rates annually. This new tax? An extra $4.5 million. “That’s $1 million a quarter. We haven’t got $1 million a quarter to pay you, state government. We will go broke.”

Rabie, who has been a CFA volunteer for 22 years, slammed the spin from the government. “We do it for nothing. Please don’t insult us by putting volunteers in there… it’s just spin.” He described the move as “disingenuous” and accused the government of treating Victorians “as if we’re dumb.”

And for those in the city who think this won’t affect them, Rabie had a message: “It will affect everyone. It’ll affect coffee, it will affect meat, it will affect rent. It’s going to trickle down to you.”

His plea to Premier Jacinta Allan? “Scrap this tax. It’s un-Australian.”

Rabie finished by reaffirming what makes Mansfield different. “We’ve kept our rates low. We love our community. And we’ll always celebrate Australia Day. We’re proud of who we are.”

The pressure worked — at least for now. Since the protest and this interview, the Allan government has announced a temporary freeze on the levy. But as we all know, a pause isn't the same as a cancellation.

