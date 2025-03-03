Australian government open to sending troops to Ukraine as U.S. pulls the plug





Anthony Albanese has reaffirmed Australia's support for Ukraine, saying his government is open to considering sending troops if requested, despite the U.S. pulling the plug on military aid.

It comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has made clear his intent to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine, to end the bloodshed and negotiate a peace deal.

"What they’re fighting for is the international rule of law (and) Australia stands ready to assist,” Albanese told media in Sydney.

“There’s discussion at the moment about potential peacekeeping, and from my government’s perspective, we’re open to consideration of any proposals going forward, as Australia has historically played an important role in a range of peacekeeping areas.

“We want to see peace in Ukraine, but we want to make sure the illegal, immoral actions of Russia are not rewarded, and that Vladimir Putin and his designs, which are imperialistic, are not rewarded or encouraged.

“But we’ve worked with the United Kingdom and we’ll continue to do that as well and with European partners and look at the best way in which we can provide support.”

Australia has provided more than $1.5 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion more than three years ago. The Coalition has also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Kyiv.

Did Anthony Albanese just say he was prepared to send Australian troops to the Ukraine? What are we gonna have “Another Vietnam war”? Any war Australia as ever fort had nothing to do with us and yet we sacrificed thousands of men and women. pic.twitter.com/KU0mSjqfnZ — Bobby (@roberts_pa97578) March 3, 2025

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Richard Marles said a timeline had been set for delivering dozens of promised battle tanks to Ukraine.

The government pledged in October last year to send 49 M1A1 Abrams tanks nearing the end of their operational lives. An initial delivery window had been floated for later this year, but Ukraine has pushed for the tanks to arrive sooner so they can be deployed by the European summer.

Marles, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, confirmed that a timeline had been established but declined to provide further details.

“In terms of the Abrams tanks, that’s a commitment that we’ve made and we have established a timeline with the Ukrainian government about the delivery of those tanks to Ukraine,” he told the ABC.

“Now, for operational reasons, won’t go into the detail of that timeline.”

Pressed on the timeframe, Marles said the tanks would arrive in a “timely fashion.”

“They’ll definitely arrive in a timely fashion and they’ll arrive in a timeframe that we’ve agreed with Ukraine and that’s exactly how we have managed the delivery of other equipment to Ukraine,” he said.

BREAKING:



ANTHONY ALBANESE JUST SAID HE IS PREPARED TO SEND AUSTRALIAN TROOPS TO UKRAINE.



This is on top of the 1.5 billion dollars he's already given Ukraine.



This is unfathomable. — Rob Smith (@Ausbobsmit) March 3, 2025

Marles added that the schedule had “been agreed with Ukraine and they’re very grateful for the contribution.”

The Albanese government has joined other Western allies in reaffirming its support for Ukraine following Volodymyr Zelensky's disastrous meeting with Trump at the White House.

Trump doubled down on social media after the Ukrainian leader said the end of Russia’s war on Ukraine was “still very, very far away.”

“This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelensky, and America will not put up with it for much longer!” Trump posted.

“It is what I was saying, this guy doesn’t want there to be Peace as long as he has America’s backing and, Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelensky, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the U.S. – Probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia. What are they thinking?”

