Australian killed in Gaza while serving with Israeli army
An Australian man has tragically lost his life in southern Gaza while serving with the Israeli Defence Forces in the ongoing fight against Hamas terrorists.
Reserves Captain Lior Sivan, a 32-year-old Australian national, was fatally wounded in southern Gaza during his service with the Israeli Defence Forces on December 19, 2023.
The Australian Jewish Association (AJA) confirmed the news, stating:
"An Australian man has been killed while fighting with an Israeli armoured brigade in southern Gaza."
Melbourne-born Captain Sivan had been deployed shortly after the Hamas ground assault on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, and had only briefly left Gaza since.
Awaiting the birth of his second child with his wife, Liav, Captain Sivan's unexpected passing leaves behind a grieving family, including a two-year-old son.
His father, Dan Sivan, shared with ABC that although his son was not naturally inclined towards conflict, he felt a profound duty to protect Israel.
"Even though my son loved life... he realised, like all of us, that we can only defend ourselves; no one can do it for us," Mr Sivan expressed.
Born in Melbourne, Captain Sivan's final resting place is in Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem.
The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) has expressed its condolences and is actively seeking further details.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.