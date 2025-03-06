Australian media ramps up CLIMATE FEAR over 'supercharged' Cyclone Alfred

As Tropical Cyclone Alfred impacts Australia's coastlines, left-wing media outlets are seizing the moment to push their climate change narrative, suggesting that global warming is making cyclones more intense and more frequent. However, the actual data tells a different story — one that the mainstream media conveniently ignores.

The Guardian Australia, ABC, Sydney Morning Herald and others have all framed Alfred as evidence that climate change is “supercharging” tropical storms and causing them to move further south. The problem? Even climate scientists admit that there is no definitive proof of this.

Dr Savin Chand, an expert on tropical cyclones at Federation University, stated that “climate change isn’t causing tropical cyclones to form because they have been forming for millennia.” His research found that the number of cyclones has actually decreased by 13% in the 20th century — contradicting claims that cyclones are becoming more frequent.

Even Professor Liz Ritchie from Monash University, despite being quoted in several alarmist articles, admitted that cyclone tracking data from before the satellite era is incomplete. “Until we got satellites up there, we didn’t even know about half of them were out there,” she said. In other words, claims that cyclones are moving further south or becoming more intense rely on flawed historical comparisons.

But this doesn’t stop the climate change lobby from capitalising on fear. The Sydney Morning Herald speculated that cyclones could one day threaten Sydney, with no firm evidence to support this. Meanwhile, the ABC published a lengthy piece on how Cyclone Alfred’s path is “unusual,” even though historical records show that cyclones have made landfall in this region before.

The real issue isn’t climate change — it’s the media’s relentless push to trade on trauma and anxiety. Cyclones have always existed, and cherry-picking storms like Alfred to fit a political narrative does nothing to inform the public. Instead of stoking fear, it’s time for a fact-based conversation about extreme weather, one that isn’t driven by hysteria.