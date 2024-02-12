Australian PM backs move to criminalise doxxing after Jews targeted

E-transfer (Canada):

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has pledged his government's support for a proposal to criminalise 'doxxing' following the exposure of private information belonging to hundreds of Jewish Australian artists and creatives.

The private details, including social media profiles, pictures, and occupations of 600 Jewish-Australians from a WhatsApp group, were shared online via a downloadable spreadsheet, leading to condemnation from the community who likened it to tactics from the Nazi era.

Victoria Police has confirmed an investigation into the release of this information, while Prime Minister Albanese emphasised the seriousness of 'doxxing' and expressed the government's commitment to work with parliament to outlaw the practice.

A proposed amendment, endorsed by Liberal MP Julian Leeser and independent Wentworth MP Allegra Spender, seeks to explicitly prohibit 'doxxing' within the federal Criminal Code's section covering telecommunication offences.

Albanese confirmed that he has instructed the Attorney-General to draft legislation addressing 'doxxing,' stating:

"Let’s be very clear, these are 600 people in the creative industries... targeted because of their religion... it’s just completely unacceptable."

The Executive Council of Australian Jewry, leading the push for legislative change, welcomed Albanese's support, citing the need to hold perpetrators accountable for their actions.

The wave of anti-Semitism in Australia, exacerbated by recent events in Israel and Gaza, has prompted calls for both legislative reform and increased accountability from social media platforms in combating 'hate speech' and online harassment.