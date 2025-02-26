'Australians' EXPOSED attending terrorist leader's funeral in Lebanon

'Australians' who travelled to Lebanon to attend the funeral of terrorist Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah have been identified, with social media posts showing them posing for photos, filming the coffin, and documenting their trip.

Nasrallah, killed in an Israeli airstrike in September, was responsible for thousands of deaths during his leadership of Hezbollah, including directing attacks on Israel from October 8, 2023.

Among those in attendance was Sydney-based religious leader Abed AlMajeed Mourtada, who was seated prominently near the stage in the packed stadium.

“Yes, I’m a proud Australian citizen. I flew to Lebanon to pay my respects to our beloved and esteemed clergy,” Mourtada said in a statement to media.

In Australia, Mourtada serves as a religious and scout leader, working with children and young people.

Another Australian, identified as Miriam, posted videos from the funeral, including one captioned: “4 Israeli jets flew above us twice.”

She also shared footage of mourners touching the coffin with the caption: “Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah.” Her social media account showed her journey to Beirut via Abu Dhabi.

Miriam operates a children’s hair-braiding business in Australia, where she claims on Instagram that “100 per cent of profits go to Palestine and Lebanon.”

Ishaq Zein, another Australian attendee, posted extensively from the funeral. In one post, he shared a photo with a group of men, writing “Aussie crew.”

Zein described his emotions on social media, writing: “I’m just trying to process the most emotional day of my life. I can’t even put into words what I experienced today. Crying in the arms of brothers before even knowing their names. I’m glad I was granted to(sic) opportunity to be int he presence of history and take it all in.”

He also wrote about Nasrallah: “A giant of a man. In a coffin. Didn’t think I’d see the day nor did it feel real.”

Another Australian, Hassan Jaber, also posted photos and videos from the funeral. He has previously shared footage from Palestinian protests in Hyde Park, Sydney.

The funeral was held in a large stadium in Beirut and also included the ceremony for Hashem Safieddine, Nasrallah’s successor, who was also killed in an Israeli airstrike. Shadow home affairs minister James Paterson said Australians should not be mourning the death of a terrorist leader.

“The Minister for Home Affairs Tony Burke should explain why these people were allowed to travel to an event organised by a listed terrorist organisation and whether he will use the powers available to him to block their return to Australia,” he said.

“If they are non-citizens, their visas should be cancelled without hesitation. If they are citizens they should be immediately investigated for associating with Hezbollah which is a serious terrorism offence under the Commonwealth Criminal Code.”

Dr David Adler, President of the Australian Jewish Association, said: "If they are non citizens, they should be deported from this country. If they are dual citizens, consideration should be given to stripping Australian citizenship and then deporting them and if they are just Australian citizens, then the full force of the law under the Criminal Code act must be taken."

Hezbollah is a proscribed terrorist organisation in Australia, and it is a criminal offence to support terrorism. New hate speech laws also prohibit displaying Hezbollah symbols.