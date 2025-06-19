AVI REACTS: Konstantin Kisin DESTROYS Dave Smith and Piers Morgan on Iran-Israel

Avi unpacks a segment from Piers Morgan's Uncensored, where author Konstantin Kisin and comedian Dave Smith clash over the Iran-Israel conflict.

Avi Yemini
  Avi Yemini
  |   June 19, 2025   |   News

You won't believe the fireworks that went off when I reacted to Piers Morgan's show, Uncensored. We dove headfirst into this Iran-Israel conflict with Konstantin Kisin and Dave Smith, and let me tell you, Kisin absolutely ripped into Smith and even Piers himself! I went into this cold, watching it with viewers in real-time. You've got to see how this all played out – the back-and-forth, the way Piers seemed to be siding with Smith and how Kisin just didn't hold back. Trust me, it's a cracker of a debate and we unpack every bit of it. You won't want to miss it.

Avi Yemini

Chief Australian Correspondent

Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.

https://followavi.com/

