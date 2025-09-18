Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando are on the ground in Gaza!

Follow our Rebel News team's coverage from Israel and Gaza, as Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando report live from the war-torn region and hear from politicians and everyday citizens alike.

Rebel News
  |   September 18, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando are on the ground in Gaza as part of a journalistic mission that you can follow at IsraelUncut.com.

As part of their journey, Avi and Rukshan will talk to politicians, attend protests, hear from the average person on the street about the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

The pair will be filing produced reports and hosting unscripted livestreams, giving Rebel News viewers a unique opportunity to come along for the ride while they uncover the other side of the story.

With so much fake news surrounding the war spreading online, Avi and Rukshan are working to share what's really happening.

Bookmark IsraelUncut.com to follow all of their reports, and, if you can, you can also make a donation on that page to support our team's boots-on-the-ground journalism.

Please help us tell the world the truth about Israel!

Latest News

🚨 Avi and Rukshan need your help!

Getting to Israel isn’t cheap. Flights, accommodations, security, and the cutting-edge livestream equipment we need to broadcast raw, unedited reports all add up fast. But with your help, we can show the world the truth the media hides.

Your support helps fund our trip and keeps our reporting 100% independent. No government grants. No corporate sponsors. Just real journalism powered by viewers like you.

Every contribution, big or small, goes directly towards their journalism. Please, if you can, chip in now to make this reporting possible.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.