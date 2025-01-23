Avi Yemini HAMMERS U.N. official on terror ties at Davos

While the UN preaches “sustainability” and “peace,” reports of corruption, mismanagement, and even harbouring extremists continue to pile up.

Avi Yemini
  |   January 23, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Rebel News' Avi Yemini cornered Achim Steiner, administrator of the United Nations Development Programme and vice-chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group, with tough questions about corruption, terrorist links within the UN, and globalist accountability.

Yemini asked the questions no mainstream journalist would dare: “Do you have any idea how many terrorists are in the ranks of any UN organization?”

Steiner deflected, calling the question “generic” and refusing to acknowledge the reality of documented cases of terrorist involvement in UN operations. When Yemini pointed out that hostages in Israel were found in UN facilities, Steiner feigned ignorance: “I have not seen that report.

Avi wasn't done, asking if the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA)—often accused of working closely with Hamas operatives—should be rebranded as Hamas itself. Steiner’s evasions spoke louder than words. As Avi remarked, “If they just called themselves Hamas, it would be more honest branding.”

Steiner wasn’t expecting Rebel News to confront him in the streets of Davos, but his inability to answer basic questions about UN corruption and terrorist ties only underscores the rot within these so-called global institutions.

While the UN preaches “sustainability” and “peace,” reports of corruption, mismanagement, and even harbouring extremists continue to pile up.

Please donate to support our mission to shine a light on the World Economic Forum!

Latest News

Rebel News is sending a team of six journalists and videographers to Davos, Switzerland to expose the global elites at this year's Annual General Meeting of the World Economic Forum. Our team is sharing a single economical Airbnb located an hour away from Davos, as every hotel room in the city is booked up by the elites. We're walking and taking the train to and from Davos daily to save money. Between economy class flights, the shared Airbnb, train tickets, meals, and a lot of coffee, this project will cost Rebel News more than $50,000. Please chip in to help us cover these costs so that we can bring you this exclusive reporting.

Amount
$
DONATE

Avi Yemini

Chief Australian Correspondent

Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.

https://followavi.com/

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • John Landry
    commented 2025-01-23 19:22:27 -0500 Flag
    He reminds me of Peter Sellers. LOL