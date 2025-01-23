Avi Yemini HAMMERS U.N. official on terror ties at Davos

Rebel News' Avi Yemini cornered Achim Steiner, administrator of the United Nations Development Programme and vice-chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group, with tough questions about corruption, terrorist links within the UN, and globalist accountability.

Yemini asked the questions no mainstream journalist would dare: “Do you have any idea how many terrorists are in the ranks of any UN organization?”

Steiner deflected, calling the question “generic” and refusing to acknowledge the reality of documented cases of terrorist involvement in UN operations. When Yemini pointed out that hostages in Israel were found in UN facilities, Steiner feigned ignorance: “I have not seen that report.

Canada is resuming its funding to UNRWA, says International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen.



Funding was suspended — without missing a payment — after it was revealed UNRWA staff collaborated with Hamas during the Oct. 7 terror attack against Israel. pic.twitter.com/bTnSrNtIWf — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 11, 2024

Avi wasn't done, asking if the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA)—often accused of working closely with Hamas operatives—should be rebranded as Hamas itself. Steiner’s evasions spoke louder than words. As Avi remarked, “If they just called themselves Hamas, it would be more honest branding.”

Steiner wasn’t expecting Rebel News to confront him in the streets of Davos, but his inability to answer basic questions about UN corruption and terrorist ties only underscores the rot within these so-called global institutions.

While the UN preaches “sustainability” and “peace,” reports of corruption, mismanagement, and even harbouring extremists continue to pile up.