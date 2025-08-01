WATCH: Avi Yemini hater CRASHES OUT after being EXPOSED in real time

I’m used to having critics, but it’s not every day one gets to watch them unravel in real-time. I invited Chris De Bruyne, a self-described "Sydney livestreamer," onto my show, The Opposition Podcast, with Rukshan Fernando to air his grievances with my reporting.

However, what transpired was less of a debate and more of a total crash out, revealing a flimsy agenda seemingly fueled by petty jealousy and an audience steeped in Jew-hatred.

Chris came armed with a host of complaints, the most laughable of which was that I’d referred to him as a "New South Wales streamer." This is despite his own bio on X, a social media platform, literally describing him as providing "NSW's finest protest live streams."

The whole spat started because Rebel News once used a short clip from his stream — which he claims was done “for profit, without credit.” So, I asked him to send me the clip while live so we could all see what he was talking about. He refused. Repeatedly. Dodging the question like a child.

After fact-checking it myself, I found out why: he was lying.

And here’s the kicker — the same guy has been cutting my livestreams, slapping his logo on them, and sharing it with his audience.

😂 The Sydney streamer who cried for a year that I clipped his stream (watermark intact)…



…is now stealing our footage, slapping his tag on it, and removing our logo.



Every accusation of his was a confession.



WATCH OUR DEBATE: https://t.co/hMCm1QtIGF pic.twitter.com/hy8QRZakHq — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 1, 2025

His other big issue was that my security guard gently took down an individual who violently lunged at me. This individual, as it turns out, is a self-confessed National Socialist who had called me a "Jewish rat." It all happened directly in front of police and it was obvious my security guard Daniel was just doing his job. Chris suggested that I should have more "humility" and not use security, an absurd take for a Jewish journalist who faces constant threats just for doing my job.

It became abundantly clear to me, and to Rukshan, that the real reason for Chris’s anger has nothing to do with my reporting style, which has been consistent for years, and everything to do with the fact that I’m Jewish. Since the October 7 conflict, the criticism against me has become an overwhelming torrent of antisemitism, and Chris has found himself aligned with this mob on the woke right.

