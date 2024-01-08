Backlash after Bluey cartoon image is used to sell anti-Israel merchandise
Australian children's cartoon, Bluey, is in the news again after an unauthorised 'Free Palestine' store used the beloved characters to sell propagandised merchandise.
Furore has erupted online afte an unofficial website exploited the image of the popular Australian cartoon, Bluey, to market anti-Israel merchandise.
The contentious items depicted Bluey characters adorned in Palestinian scarfs, known as keffiyehs, and holding a Palestinian flag with the antisemitic slogan, 'From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!'.
The merchandise, labelled 'Freedom Fighter Bluey', was briefly available on the Free Palestine Printing website.
However, following a sharp rebuke from the BBC – the global rights holder for the TV show – the items were swiftly taken down.
A BBC Studios spokesperson emphasised the unauthorised nature of the merchandise, stating:
"This is an unlicensed seller, and counterfeit product." They further indicated that measures are being taken to address the infringement.
With the website claiming all proceeds would support Palestine, Australia's Jewish community and various civil rights organisations expressed dismay.
They lambasted the initiative as an attempt to manipulate young minds and foster division.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.