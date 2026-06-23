Backlash grows after Islamic call to prayer 'tested' in Regina

On Monday's live stream, Tamara Lich and Drea Humphrey reacted to a mosque in Regina, Saskatchewan, broadcasting an Islamic call to prayer over its loudspeakers.

The Regina City Jamia Masjid broadcast the call to prayer on Friday after receiving a temporary permit from the Regina Police Service under the city’s Noise Abatement Bylaw. It is being reported that the call to prayer lasts for about two to three minutes and can be heard from over one kilometre away.

The mosque has received permission from authorities to broadcast the call to prayer once a week for one month, according to CTV News.

A representative from the mosque described it as a way to introduce the new downtown location to both Muslim and non-Muslim residents, celebrating multiculturalism.

Backlash from the public call to prayer has been swift, with countless users on X, Reddit, and Facebook condemning the move over concerns surrounding noise and cultural overreach.

"They're testing the waters, my guess is to see how far that they can get away with it," said Drea. "I use the Lord's prayer as an example of how this is definitely a two-tiered thing. We've reported on Rebel News so many times, I would say well over 20 street preachers who have literally been arrested across the country for preaching the gospel," she continued.

Tamara also commented on the new 'testing': "As somebody that was born and raised in Saskatchewan, I never thought that the Islamic call to prayer would ever be blared from the loudspeakers in Regina."

"People aren't happy," she continued, adding "they do have their places of worship I think where this stuff can happen, just as we have to go to our church to listen to our things."

Tamara went on: "So I think it's very concerning and I don't know how this is going to play out."

As Saskatchewan grapples with this first public test of the Islamic call to prayer in Regina’s core, the strong public backlash suggests the debate over noise, reciprocity, and cultural identity in the province is only beginning.