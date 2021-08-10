Bad headache causes COVID panic in Rachel Notley's office
In this clip from yesterday's Rebel News Daily livestream, Ezra Levant discussed former premier of Alberta Rachel Notley's tweet describing how one of her New Democrat Party staffers went for a COVID test after “dealing” with a bad headache.
Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:
“If that is your hair trigger for throwing the province back into lockdown — you are not normal.
“You are an authoritarian who is not using common sense but rather using any excuse whatsoever to lock people down.
“Your staff having a headache — you did this whole performance art of getting a test and then — look, if you want to take the day off work just say so. It's summertime, it's nice out there.
“‘Oh, I've got a headache!’ Okay, there's some Advil in the kitchen.”
Rebel News Daily airs every weekday at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT.
- By Rebel News
