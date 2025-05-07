Bandt ROASTED as Greens crash to historic election WIPEOUT

The Greens have been left reeling after a brutal federal election result saw their presence in the House of Representatives all but wiped out — and their leader Adam Bandt likely out of a job.

On Wednesday, projections showed Labor’s Sarah Witty on track to snatch Bandt’s long-held seat of Melbourne, a crushing blow that ends his 14-year run in parliament.

Sky News Chief Election Analyst Tom Connell said while “plenty” of absentee votes remained, the 63 per cent swing Bandt needs is “far too high” to recover the seat.

The looming loss sparked celebration among his political opponents — with One Nation leader Pauline Hanson revelling in the result.

“I couldn’t help it. I am so excited. That’s the best news I’ve heard,” Hanson said. “I celebrated before I came on air, dancing around the house in my bra and knickers and I had a gin and tonic.”

She described the Greens as a “hopeless” party that had veered “so extreme to the left” over the last three years.

“They have no qualm about destroying hundreds and thousands of hectares of pristine forest in Australia to put up their wind turbines or covering land with these solar panels,” Hanson said.

“They want to give money to all these people, handouts, they're not good economic managers, they've run the country into the ground.

“They want to get more money to foreign aid, UNRWA (The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees). They (Greens) are absolutely hopeless.”

Despite even the ABC already calling the seat for Labor, the Greens are refusing to concede. Deputy leader Mehreen Faruqi claimed seats had been “called and then uncalled” since Saturday and vowed to wait until every vote was counted.

If confirmed, the result will leave the Greens with just one lower house seat — a sharp fall from the four they secured during the so-called “Greenwave” of 2022.