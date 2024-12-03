Barrhead residents vote to ban rainbow sidewalks in plebiscite

The Town of Barrhead, a community of approximately 4,500 people in Alberta, has voted in favour of adopting the Neutrality Bylaw 08-2024 following a plebiscite. The results showed 57% (653 votes) in favour and 43% (492 votes) opposed, with a total of 1,145 votes cast.

The Neutrality Bylaw ensures that town-owned crosswalks and flagpoles remain free from displays of political, religious, social, or commercial messaging.

Following Westlock's vote last Feb, a neighbouring Alberta town also voted down rainbow colonization from Edmonton. pic.twitter.com/YtVdOv687z — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) December 3, 2024

With the community’s support, the Town Council will now take the following steps:

Approval Process: The bylaw will undergo its second and third readings at an upcoming Special Meeting of Council. Removal of Displays: Decorative crosswalks and specific flags, including the County of Barrhead flag, Legion flag, Red Ensign, and Treaty 6 flag, will be removed from town-owned flagpoles.

The decision in Barrhead aligns with a similar move by the neighbouring Town of Westlock, where the council recently passed its own "Crosswalk Neutrality Bylaw." Westlock’s bylaw also prohibits the use of town-owned spaces for displays that could be seen as political or divisive, reflecting a growing trend among municipalities in the region to prioritize neutrality in public spaces.

Westlock is a small town of about 4,800 people in North Central Alberta (about 80 km slightly NE of Edmonton).



The town's citizen are re-taking control from the radicals that infiltrated their government. They voted to prevent desecration of cross walks and flags in their… pic.twitter.com/lGzcCx1jP0 — Martyupnorth®- Unacceptable Fact Checker (@Martyupnorth_2) February 23, 2024

Town officials in Barrhead emphasize that the bylaw seeks to create inclusive, neutral public areas while maintaining a focus on community cohesion. The Council has committed to keeping residents informed throughout the implementation process and encourages anyone with questions to reach out.