Barrhead residents vote to ban rainbow sidewalks in plebiscite
Town officials in Barrhead emphasize that the bylaw seeks to create inclusive, neutral public areas while maintaining a focus on community cohesion.
The Town of Barrhead, a community of approximately 4,500 people in Alberta, has voted in favour of adopting the Neutrality Bylaw 08-2024 following a plebiscite. The results showed 57% (653 votes) in favour and 43% (492 votes) opposed, with a total of 1,145 votes cast.
The Neutrality Bylaw ensures that town-owned crosswalks and flagpoles remain free from displays of political, religious, social, or commercial messaging.
With the community’s support, the Town Council will now take the following steps:
- Approval Process: The bylaw will undergo its second and third readings at an upcoming Special Meeting of Council.
- Removal of Displays: Decorative crosswalks and specific flags, including the County of Barrhead flag, Legion flag, Red Ensign, and Treaty 6 flag, will be removed from town-owned flagpoles.
The decision in Barrhead aligns with a similar move by the neighbouring Town of Westlock, where the council recently passed its own "Crosswalk Neutrality Bylaw." Westlock’s bylaw also prohibits the use of town-owned spaces for displays that could be seen as political or divisive, reflecting a growing trend among municipalities in the region to prioritize neutrality in public spaces.
Town officials in Barrhead emphasize that the bylaw seeks to create inclusive, neutral public areas while maintaining a focus on community cohesion. The Council has committed to keeping residents informed throughout the implementation process and encourages anyone with questions to reach out.
