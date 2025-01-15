Based Indigenous truckie goes viral with Australia Day message

A truck driver from Beverley in Western Australia’s Wheatbelt region has sparked a heated online discussion after sharing her unfiltered views on Australia Day. The Indigenous woman took to TikTok from her truck’s cab, urging Australians to celebrate the national holiday and reject division.

Jeez this indigenous truckie girl does not hold back and does not miss.

Bless. pic.twitter.com/RGSIlDMsOT — Jack The Aussie (@hammerofleft) January 14, 2025

“As an Indigenous Australian, I think my five cents is justified,” she began. “Firstly, I’m a proud Australian and I celebrate Australia Day. And I hate other Indigenous people who incite hatred and disrespect over the 26th of January.”

She dismissed calls to change the date of the celebration, declaring it wouldn’t make a difference to critics. “It’s a date. It wouldn’t matter if you changed it to the 6th of December or the 11th of July or the 29th of February – you c***s would still find something to whinge about!”

The outspoken truckie highlighted her pride in her heritage and her family’s military service, noting, “I’m extremely proud that both of my grandfathers fought for Australia in the Second World War. I find it disrespectful from anybody, or any corporate company for that fact, who decides that they don’t want to celebrate Australia Day.”

Her comments referenced major retailers like Woolworths and Aldi, which last year announced they would not stock Australia Day merchandise, a move that prompted calls for boycotts from political figures including Opposition Leader Peter Dutton.

The truck driver joined these calls, urging Australians to boycott businesses that downplay the significance of the day. “To anybody else out there who wants to spread hatred and division over a day, pull your head out of your arse you muppet,” she added.