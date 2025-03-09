B.C. champions wokeness, more debt, and bloated bureaucracy with latest budget

British Columbia’s NDP government released a shocking budget for the 2025/26 fiscal year, protecting its highest ever deficit ($10.9 billion).

While party officials pointed to the Trump tariff threats for the frivolous spending, key contributors such as migration, fentanyl and the cost of bureaucracy were conveniently ignored.

Taxpayers will be left with a stiff bill, but that’s not all.

Eby’s NDP government projects total debt will skyrocket from $88.7 billion to $155.3 billion by the end of fiscal year 2027/28.

“That means just one premier, David Eby will have added more debt to British Columbians than any other premier combined” said Carson Binda, the B.C. Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. “British Columbians can’t afford more debt, deficits and reckless spending from premier David Eby” he added.





B.C. Finance Minister Brenda Bailey just released a disastrous budget for taxpayers.



⬆️ More debt

⬆️ More interest payment

Binda furthered his concerns with the wasteful spending at the Conservative Party of B.C.’s recent annual general meeting. He pointed to overlooked figures, including woke DEI polices, bureaucratic rot and lavish events at our expense.

The consequences for British Columbians of seeing 8.1 cents of every tax dollar going to Victoria are clear.

