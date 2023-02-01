BC hires Dr. Deena Hinshaw as deputy provincial health officer

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

British Columbia has temporarily hired Alberta's former chief medical officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, as its deputy provincial health officer.

BC Provincial Health Officer (PHO) Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed the news Wednesday morning, adding the position is for six months.

"To help strengthen BC's preparedness and response to present and future public health emergencies, I am pleased to share new additions to our public health leadership team at the office of the PHO," said Henry. "I'd like to welcome Dr. Deena Hinshaw, who joins as a deputy provincial health officer on a six-month contract basis."

Henry says Hinshaw's role is to support the PHO while Dr. Martin Lavoie, a deputy PHO, is away on a temporary assignment.

Hinshaw previously served as chief medical officer of health for Alberta but received the boot from its Premier Danielle Smith in November as one of her first decisions as UCP leader.

During a press conference on October 11, Smith said she would no longer take advice from Hinshaw, who led the province's COVID response under then-premier Jason Kenney.

During the COVID pandemic, Hinshaw and the UCP implemented vaccine mandates and closed schools and churches to "flatten the curve." Alberta Health Services (AHS) officials frequently visited churches to ensure they followed health protocols.

Those who did not comply received copious fines or were shut down, including Alberta Pastor Tim Stephens, who spent 21 days in jail concerning charges alleging he did not maintain social distancing at his church.

Hinshaw also faced backlash provincewide after she received a nearly $228,000 COVID bonus in 2021, on top of her $363,633.92 salary.

"This is a management problem. Our frontline workers need to be supported," said Smith. "We know that when they fail to meet targets, and they fail to meet direction, you change management."

"I appreciate the work that Dr. Deena Hinshaw has done, but we are in a new phase where we are now talking about treating coronavirus as endemic, as we do influenza. I will be developing a new team of public health advisers."

Alberta's premier subsequently replaced Hinshaw with Dr. Mark Joffe, the vice president and medical director for Cancer Care Alberta, who would take her place in November. Hinshaw served as Alberta's chief medical officer of health since January 28, 2019.

"I feel very fortunate to work alongside such talented and dedicated public health experts, and I know their expertise will be a great assistance as we emerge from the pandemic and continue to address the many public health challenges facing the province," said Henry.