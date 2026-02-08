B.C. Indigenous title debate raises questions about treaties and Alberta separation

The debate over Indigenous title in British Columbia is renewing attention on historic treaties in Western Canada, including Treaty 6, which covers large parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The discussion has intensified in B.C. amid claims that Indigenous title could extend to land beneath private homes and businesses, raising questions about how land ownership is determined and what legal rights may apply.

The issue has also raised questions in Alberta, where numbered treaties cover most of the province. Treaty 6 is frequently cited as an example of how land rights were addressed in the late 19th century.

The treaty’s preamble describes the Crown’s objectives at the time, including settlement, immigration, and farming. It also outlines a process in which chiefs and headmen were recognized for the purpose of negotiating and signing on behalf of their communities.

A central section of Treaty 6 states that Indigenous signatories “cede, release, surrender, and yield up” to the government of the Dominion of Canada, for the Crown and its successors, “all their rights, titles, and privileges whatsoever” to the lands described in the agreement.

That single sentence continues to sit at the centre of modern debate — particularly as claims about Indigenous title in British Columbia remain active.

As court rulings and political arguments evolve, the words written into Canada’s treaties are once again becoming impossible to ignore.

