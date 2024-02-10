BC United Leader says party is unbothered by BC Conservatives surpassing them in election polls

2024 is a general election year in British Columbia, and the underdog Conservative Party of BC continues to surge in the polls above the province’s official opposition party, BC United.

BC election poll shows surge of support for @Conservative_BC. Should @voteBCUnited be worried? https://t.co/8xpgVId2VY — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 13, 2023

The party, which rebranded itself in 2022 and gained official party status last September, has shown a steady incline in the polls, landing them in second place in support compared to the current NDP government. A recent study, surveying 800 British Columbians, also showed that the BC Tories are gaining more favor with younger voters between ages 18-34.

In today’s report, I catch up with BC United party leader, MLA Kevin Falcon, to find out what his party thinks of ranking under the BC Conservatives after he answered questions from supporters during a town hall in Surrey.

“She won’t be working for us.”



BC United leader Kevin Falcon on what his party would do about BC's authoritative “Top Doc" Bonnie Henry, who supports ongoing jab mandates for healthcare workers & a safer supply agenda, resulting in drugs diverting to kids https://t.co/bexhXcjW2Y pic.twitter.com/OPhxPJ7AvS — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) February 7, 2024

“It’s not surprising at all,” said Falcon when I asked him to let the public know what his thoughts were when he first saw his party ranking beneath the BC Conservatives. Falcon says, "when you focus on the back and forth between party support in polls and party brand confusion from British Columbians who may not be aware that the recently renamed BC United Party is the same coalition party that used to be called The BC Liberals."

"But we hadn’t even started our ad campaigns, so we’ve now started that, and people are going to see more about why Kevin Falcon wants to be premier," added Falcon. Falcon further stated that while a lot of the BC Conservatives are his friends, “a lot of their supporters will vote” for him.

During the interview, I also questioned Falcon about former BC MLA and Minister, and now leader of the Conservative Party of BC, John Rustad’s untimely exit from the BC United (then called BC Liberals) under Falcon’s leadership last year. In a previous report, Rustad described to Rebel News how he was booted out of the BC United Caucus on his birthday after retweeting a post from Green Peace Co-Founder, Patrick Moore, that challenged the politically correct narrative on climate change.

Click on the full video report to hear Falcon’s response regarding giving Rustad the boot, as well as Falcon’s claims that despite Rustad being an outspoken critic for parents concerned about the sexualization of kids in schools through the aid of the province's Sexual Orientation Gender Identity Program (SOGI 123), and citizens opposed to the carbon tax, Rustad supported both things in the past.

Side by side comparison of statements about the parent led #1MillionMarch4Chidren,

from the leaders of BC’s main provincial election options for the Conservative voters.



Left: BC United - Kevin Falcon

Right: Conservative Party of BC - John Rustad https://t.co/Jcnpt9jS5n pic.twitter.com/eWhXfGJvBC — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 21, 2023

In a statement to Rebel News post-interview with Falcon, Rustad stated, “I hate using these words, but he is lying.” Rustad further challenged Falcon to find any quote from him or any speech he gave or any record of a vote from him in support of SOGI. “I had nothing to do with it,” said Rustad, who was the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations at the time SOGI was passed.

“Mike Bernier brought it to cabinet as he was the education minister. I asked him what it was about; he said it was anti-bullying legislation, and I didn’t think more of it,” Rustad added. As for the claim Rustad supported the carbon tax, Rustad said:

“I supported it because I supported the idea of a consumption tax over income taxes, and if we ended up pricing carbon, I saw it as an opportunity to drive investment into the forest sector. Clearly, I was naive for thinking it would be a true tax shift.”

