MLA John Rustad explains why he joined the Conservative Party of BC

In today’s report, I sit down to interview MLA and former minister John Rustad about his recent decision to join the Conservative Party of British Columbia.

BREAKING: John Rustad has announced that he has joined the Conservative Party of British Columbia and will sit as its MLA in the legislature.



We are excited to welcome John to our party alongside thousands of British Columbians. Next election, we will make history! #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/QE5ZI72LWX — Conservative Party of BC (@Conservative_BC) February 16, 2023

Rustad, who has represented northern B.C’s Nechako Lakes since 2009, had been serving as an independent since last summer. The MLA was re-elected as a BC Liberal but was kicked out of that party after retweeting comments from Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore that didn’t align with climate alarmism.





While Rustad joining forces with the Conservative Party of BC gives the party a voice in the legislature, the party will need at least one more MLA to join them before achieving an official status.

“I don’t really care about that because what goes on in Victoria is important, but quite frankly I don’t really care about that because it’s the grassroots that matter,” Rustad said this past Tuesday while speaking at his party's Surrey Riding Association founding meeting.

Thanks to @Conservative_BC MLA @JohnRustad4BC for speaking at tonight's #CPBC Surrey Riding Associations founding meeting, and to Surrey Regional Director @HarmanBhanguSry for bringing us all together! Onwards and upwards for the Conservative Party of BC! #bcpoli #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/6TAgrpK2Jq — Ryan Warawa 🇺🇦 Райан Варава (@warawa) February 22, 2023

In response to Rustad’s new political home and the potential for another MLA to follow suit, BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon says he’s not concerned. Falcon stated that Rustad “can go out to the B.C. Conservatives and he can do his climate denial over there and see where it gets him.”

Falcon says that at the end of the day, he knows “most British Columbians believe climate change is real, that we need to tackle it, but that we need to do it in a way that gets meaningful results.”

Click on the full video report to hear from Rustad about why he believes the BC Liberals have gone woke and why he decided to join the Conservative Party of BC.

