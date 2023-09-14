B.C. United loses another MLA as Bruce Banman crosses the floor to join B.C. Conservatives

Facebook / Bruce Banman

Political heads turned this Wednesday as Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman, announced that he was leaving the B.C. United party to join the Conservative Party of B.C. (CPBC).

The Conservative Party of British Columbia has made history today! Please join us in welcoming Dr. Bruce Banman to our caucus! A strong and principled advocate for his constituents, Bruce will sit as our second MLA in the legislature. #bcpoli



Release: https://t.co/pDe3W3vgfQ pic.twitter.com/JEuBWvdPw7 — Conservative Party of BC (@Conservative_BC) September 13, 2023

In a press release, Banman, who served as mayor of Abbotsford between 2011–2014, says he made the carefully considered decision in order to better fulfill his election promise to “bring the concerns of everyday hardworking people and families to the forefront in British Columbia's Legislature in Victoria.”

The CPBC welcomed Banman to their caucus with open arms, and, in doing so, now meets official party status which requires a party to have a minimum of two sitting MLAs.

Dr. Bruce Banman is a strong advocate for the people of Abbotsford South. Listen to why he decided to join John Rustad and the Conservative Party of BC!



Join the movement today: https://t.co/9s8Y3JC9pk pic.twitter.com/DitgQ8t7zr — Conservative Party of BC (@Conservative_BC) September 13, 2023

Conservative leader and Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad was the first MLA to join the party since it was revived from its near-dormant status in 2022. Like Branman, Rustad had previously served as a member of the Opposition B.C. United, formerly the B.C. Liberals.

However, in a decision that may be coming back to haunt them, Rustad was booted out of B.C. United's caucus on his birthday for retweeting a post by Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore, which contradicted the politically-correct climate change narrative.

During an interview with the CBC, Banman, who was serving as B.C. United’s shadow minister for emergency management, climate readiness and citizen services, said when it comes to climate change, he needs “more information on that particular issue” and believes that “healthy debate is good.”

Freedom to explore climate realism over climate alarmism for his constituents isn’t the only party value that attracted Banman to the CPBC.

When announcing his decision to leave B.C. United, Banman says he knows “the Conservative Party of British Columbia is the only party that stands for what's right in the legislature, rather than what's politically convenient or 'politically correct.'"

Banman continued:

Conservatives have common sense. We don't support Trudeau-backed policies like the punishing carbon tax that hurts everyday people; we refuse to condone the ideological NDP education agenda that teaches students what to think instead of how to think; and, we will never support the myth of safe supply that kills British Columbians and poisons our communities with hard drugs.

His decision to join the Conservatives comes just a couple of weeks after a Mainstreet Research B.C. elections poll showed that the pollster's Intel Subscribers would be more likely to vote for the Conservative Party of B.C. over B.C. United if an election were held recently.

While Rebel News did not receive a response from B.C. United Leader Kevin Falcon regarding the traction the CPBC appears to be gaining, Falcon did release a statement yesterday afternoon addressing the state of his party after learning Banman had crossed the floor

Here is the BC United’s statement after learning that Abbotsford MLA @BruceBanman just crossed floor to the Conservative Party of BC.



Do you believe their party is as “strong and united” as their leader @KevinFalcon says they are?



Report to come at https://t.co/Gi9Wj4LxWc pic.twitter.com/6gohzRCIg7 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) September 14, 2023

“While Bruce's departure is not entirely unexpected due to ongoing internal management challenges with him, it is crucial to remember that B.C. United is the only party that can defeat the NDP government and act on the significant challenges facing British Columbians,” the statement begins. Falcon goes on to say that the party “is gaining momentum” and “remains strong and united.”

Did you know that not a single news story by Rebel News is possible without the support of readers just like you?

If you appreciated this article, you can help us continue to publish more like it by treating yourself to some patriotic merchandise at RebelNewsStore.com. You can also use coupon code DREA10 to receive 10% off of your first purchase.