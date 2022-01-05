BEFORE THE ARREST: Church with Pastor Artur Pawlowski

DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Artur by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 23785 Donors

When I went to Pastor Artur Pawlowski’s service this past Saturday, I did not realize later that day Artur, along with his brother Dawid, would be arrested again. I wish I could say this was an isolated incident; however, for the past two years, our great dominion has been under attack.

From coast to coast, pastors are now facing the wrath of politicians who can’t control a virus and blame the people for that failure. Instead of attempting to represent the people they claim to serve, they now assault those who continue living their lives without a public safety rubber stamp.

This would be understandable if the state were going after pedophiles and murderers. Now, however, the government has turned their gaze to those feeding the homeless or giving refuge to the marginalized.

Pastor Artur is no exception, who along with Pastor Tobias Tissen was in attendance the day I went to the Cave of Adullam. Both had been arrested recently, and both have been given conditions which they’re told to abide by.

Even still, it was not anticipated that later that same day, Pastor Artur would be in bondage courtesy of the Calgary Police Service.

We will provide you with an update on the arrest and release of Pastor Artur soon, Calgary-based Rebel reporter Adam Soos caught up with the pastor's lawyer, Sarah Miller.

Today however, we’re going to take a look at what Pastor Artur was doing the day of his arrest. As you’ll hear, after service concluded, Artur intended on joining a peaceful vigil outside the home of Alberta's minister of health.

I want to show you the sort of service the province of Alberta had tried to suppress through harassment, court orders and speech prohibitions rulings.

The message the Pawlowskis preachm which I’m glad to be able to share with you, was suppressed through a ruling by Justice Adam Germain.

Justice Germain ruled anytime Pastor Artur was critical of the lockdown, he had to also provide the government's stance on vaccines, restrictions and COVID. Thankfully, Sarah Miller was able to get that Soviet-style compelled speech order lifted while she appeals the rest of the pastor's conditions.

As we saw after this service, Pastor Artur and his brother Dawid were arrested and hauled away by Calgary police.

Right before their arrest, a peaceful vigil — some might call a protest — was held outside the home of the minister of health. Pastor Artur and his brother Dawid were both there — not trespassing, not harassing.

After the vigil was over, the Pawlowskis were hauled away “Gestapo style” as Art calls it, forced to spend the night in custody.

