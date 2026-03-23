Left-wing activists fail to slow down comedian Ben Bankas in BC

Ontario comedian Ben Bankas is continuing to pack venues across North America with his “I Said What I Said” tour, despite cancel culture mobsters recently causing the cancellation of two of his B.C. shows, including at an 800+ seat, sold-out venue in Nanaimo and another in Cranbrook.

In Kelowna, the local Pride society also attempted to have his show cancelled. That effort failed. Instead, Bankas pivoted.

Alongside two fellow comedians, he hosted pop-up performances at New Westminster’s House of Comedy on March 20 and 21, and sold those out too.

“To all the woke people who are mad at my show why don't you just come to a show and just relax,” Bankas said when I caught up to him for an interview after Friday night's show.

Known for viral clips and unapologetic stand-up that leans into “politically incorrect” humour, Bankas has built a growing audience even as critics try to silence him. “People need to realize that comedy is like cilantro, it’s for some people but its not for others," said Armin Arbabi, a young Canadian comedian who helped with opening the show. Harrison Marx, a New York-based comedian who also opened the show, said Bankas’ style resonates with audiences who feel they can’t speak freely, and he’s grateful for the opportunity to tour with him. “He's the only person that's given me this opportunity and nobody does that, not at his level,” said Marx. Despite multiple attempts to cancel his shows, Bankas appears largely unaffected, continuing to sell out venues and expand his reach across Canada and the United States.