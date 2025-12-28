Best moments of 2025: Watch Alexa Lavoie face off with far-left extremists

Alexandra Lavoie
  December 28, 2025   |   News Analysis

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

In this report, we are sharing with you our most significant moments of 2025 — and God knows how intense this year has been.

We covered and exposed the street prayers when none of the mainstream media were willing to touch the issue, until Éric Duhaime eventually made a statement about this growing problem.

Then, Premier Legault came out to announce that the government would strengthen secularism laws instead of addressing what we see as the real issue: Islamist activism and political Islamic street prayers.

Of course, police often stood by and, in many cases, actively prevented us from doing our work as reporters and from delivering facts to Canadians. Once again, a clear double standard was on display.

While the City of Montreal allows Islamist groups to block roads to carry out political prayers — sometimes even in front of the basilica — the city went after a Christian singer, Sean Feucht, who came to perform in a church last July.

Not only did the church receive a $2,500 fine from the city, but that same day, protesters were harassing attendees outside. One extremist even managed to enter the church, light two smoke bombs, and throw them toward Feucht while he was singing. Thanks to a reward campaign, we were able to identify the alleged smoke bomber. Shockingly, we found him working at a Montreal military base for the Department of National Defence.

Not only was he seemingly shielded from accountability, but we also discovered that he has strong ties to Antifa, whose members showed up quickly at the exact location where we were reporting. We also worked extensively on multiple stories involving far-left extremists who have aligned themselves with Islamist groups.

Since October 7, 2023, antisemitism has reached levels never seen before in Montreal. We exposed several stories related to these dangerous extremist networks.

Thank you for supporting us. It is because of you that we are able to show the other side of the story.

Even as conditions become increasingly dangerous, we remain committed to continuing our work and bringing you what the legacy media refuse to cover. If you would like to support us, it is always appreciated.

