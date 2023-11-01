Biden admin holds 'secretive talks' on potential military presence in Gaza: report

Speculation that U.S. troops will be deployed in Gaza has been refuted by top White House officials, as Israel and Hamas war on in the Gaza Strip.

In a November 1 statement, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration continues to evaluate next steps amid deteriorating conditions in the region. "Between those shoals are a variety of possible permutations that we’re looking at very closely now, as are other countries," he said.

U.S. officials said a tenable governance plan for the Gaza Strip is of the utmost importance following the end of the war, reported Bloomberg. Israel has firmly said it has no intention of occupying the territory.

There’s also little evidence that the Palestinian Authority, which governs the West Bank, would be willing or able to govern Gaza. Hamas, its current governing body, is a designated terrorist group by several NATO members.

"We can’t have a reversion to the status quo with Hamas running Gaza," Blinken told the Senate Appropriations Committee. "We also can’t have — and the Israelis start with this proposition themselves — Israel running or controlling Gaza."

According to Bloomberg, sources with knowledge of the talks said conversations are in their early stage and that much could still change.

National Security Council representative Adrienne Watson told the publication there are no considerations about dispatching U.S. troops to Gaza as part of a peacekeeping mission. However, the anonymous sources said those deliberations are indeed taking place.

Regardless, U.S. President Joe Biden is treading cautiously given the geo-political implications of hawkish policy by the top military power. Officials perceive the sending of American troops, even in limited numbers, as having substantial political risk.

They hope a long-term vision emerges with the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state, either by entrusting temporary oversight of Gaza to regional Arab nations, a multinational peacekeeping operation resembling, or a UN-led mission to govern Gaza that Israel opposes.