Biden's botched withdrawal sees Al Qaeda rapidly growing in Afghanistan
The U.N. Security Council released a report last month indicating that Al Qaeda has experienced significant growth in Afghanistan, following President Joe Biden's highly criticized withdrawal from the nation.
The report states that “the relationship between the Taliban and Al-Qaida remains close, and the latter maintains a holding pattern in Afghanistan under Taliban patronage.”
It further indicated that the Taliban is concealing its ties with Al Qaeda, despite the fact that numerous members within the Taliban hold similar extremist beliefs.
The report asserted that the group has not yet reached the strength required to launch terrorist attacks internationally, but it highlighted that the terrorist organization has “established up to eight new training camps in Afghanistan, including four in Ghazni, Laghman, Parwan and Uruzgan Provinces, with a new base to stockpile weaponry in the Panjshir Valley.”
Al Qaeda has set up five madrasas, which serve as centers for Islamic teaching, across the provinces of Laghman, Kunar, Nangarhar, Nuristan, and Parwan.
“The group maintains safe houses to facilitate the movement between Afghanistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Provinces of Herat, Farah and Helmand, with additional safe house locations in Kabul,” the report added.
Another report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), released simultaneously at the end of last month, stated that it remains uncertain if the Taliban has the capability or the inclination to prevent Islamic terrorist organizations within the country from executing operations outside its borders or to stop foreign fighters from entering Afghanistan to join these groups.
“The movement of weapons, ammunition, and explosives—many seized from the former U.S.-funded Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF)—remains a security concern,” the report said.
“This quarter, Al Qaeda’s general command, believed to be based in Afghanistan, released three press statements calling for attacks on American, European, and Israeli embassies and buildings globally in response to the Israel-Hamas war,” the report said, adding that while the group is rebuilding, it is committed to carrying out attacks against the West.
- By Ezra Levant
