Biden snubs Tesla again at State of the Union; Musk responds

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took aim at U.S. President Joe Biden after his state of the union address, in which the president neglected to mention the jobs Musk’s company had created for American citizens. Instead, the president praised Ford and General Motors’ electric vehicle ventures.

In a speech on Tuesday evening, Biden celebrated Ford and its manufacturing in the United States. As Rebel News previously reported in January, the White House has frequently praised the efforts of Ford and GM while snubbing Tesla, the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer.

As previously detailed, the White House may have chosen to single out Tesla for omission because it is not unionized, as well as hinted by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, when she was asked by a reporter why Musk’s company was not invited to an electrical vehicle summit that Ford and GM participated in.

On social media, the billionaire entrepreneur blasted the White House’s willingness to ignore his company’s role in producing and promoting electric vehicles and creating jobs for over 50,000 Americans.

“Ford is investing $11B to build electric vehicles — creating 11,000 jobs across the country,” Biden’s Twitter account stated following the state of the union speech. “GM is making the largest investment in its history — $7B to build electric vehicles, creating 4,000 jobs in Michigan.”

Musk replied, “Tesla has created over 50,000 U.S. jobs building electric vehicles & is investing more than double GM + Ford combined,” noting that his message was an “fyi to person controlling this twitter.”

Several days ago, Musk was praised for coming to Ukraine’s aid with a shipment of Starlink satellites at the request of Ukraine’s vice prime minister. The deployment enabled the people in the country besieged by the Russian military to have continuous free internet service during the war.

Last month, Musk commented on the federal budget deficit in an effort to criticize Biden’s financial policies.

Replying to a headline from the satirical website the Babylon Bee, “Biden Goes Double Or Nothing On National Debt By Placing $30 Trillion On The Bengals,” Musk highlighted that the financial implications of the debt are no joke.

“True national debt, including unfunded entitlements, is at least $60 trillion — roughly three times the size of the entire U.S. economy,” he said. “Something has got to give.”

His remarks were a continuation of his previous criticism of Biden’s domestic spending.

“I would say can this bill, don’t pass it. That’s my recommendation,” Musk said of the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act. “If this bill happens or doesn’t happen, we don’t think about it at all really. Honestly it might be better if the bill doesn’t pass,” Musk said last year.