Biden snubs Tesla while praising electric vehicles, Musk mocks 'sock puppet' president

Elon Musk is no fan of the Biden administration and has continued in his uncanny ability to mock Joe Biden in social media posts.

Last Thursday, President Joe Biden said that the future of electric vehicles will be “made right here in America,” and praised General Motors and Ford for “building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before.”

His remarks appeared to exclude Tesla, snubbing Elon Musk’s work to pioneer electric vehicles in the United States and globally. Tesla produces most of its electric vehicles in Fremont, California.

Responding to Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote:

Starts with a T Ends with an A ESL in the middle

When someone else responded that Biden ought to feel shame for ignoring Tesla’s accomplishments and its contributions to the industry, Musk replied, “Biden is a damp sock puppet in human form,” using an emoji of socks in the place of the word sock.

Biden is a damp 🧦 puppet in human form — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022

In another tweet, Musk charged that “Biden is treating the American public like fools.”

As pointed out by many of those who responded to Biden in defence of Elon Musk, Tesla produces most of the electric vehicles driven in the United States. Of the 12 best-selling vehicles of 2021, Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3 vehicles far surpassed Ford, Chevy, Volkswagen, Nissan and other brands by close to 10-times.

The future is ALREADY being made right here in America by Tesla, who has the #1 and #2 EVs in the US.



GM's Bolt is a distance 4th, while Ford's Mexican made Mach-E is a distance 3rd.https://t.co/w3jL87nOPD pic.twitter.com/fas7sZDQQu — Darrell Spice Jr. (@SpiceWare) January 27, 2022

