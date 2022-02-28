Elon Musk praised for coming to Ukraine's aid with Starlink satellites
Responding to a request from Ukraine's vice prime minister, Musk delivered satellite technology to help keep the country's population connected to the internet.
Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk is garnering massive praise for coming to Ukraine’s aid with the deployment of Starlink satellites.
As previously detailed by Rebel News, the billionaire responded to a public call from Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Mkyhailo Federov and launched Starlink satellites to provide free internet service to the country’s residents in the event of a telecommunications blackout.
“Starlink service is now active in Ukraine,” Musk responded. “More terminals en route.”
Notable responses to Musk’s actions include:
- Robert C. O’Brien, former national security adviser: “I said in my remarks to @CPAC today that @elonmusk is one of the reasons America will ultimately prevail against #Russia and #China. Below is Exhibit A in support of my argument. #Ukraine #Freedom”
- Payton Alexander, attorney: “The people of Ukraine, an embattled war-torn country, will now receive high speed, low latency, broadband internet from space. Russia cannot touch it.”
- Klon Kitchen, American Enterprise Institute senior fellow: “Awesome. Also, a major example of how the national security burden is now shared with the private sector in fundamental and powerful ways. Well done @elonmusk (but we should talk about China).”
- Maye Musk, Elon Musk’s mother: “@elonmusk Wonderful! #ProudMom #StopTheWar #Ukraine.”
- Bel Trew, reporter: “Well this is quite something. One of the biggest fears among Ukrainians I’ve been speaking to is being completely cut off from the world while the worst attacks happens.”
- Brendan Carr, FCC Commissioner: “Great to see! America has a strategic interest in allied enterprises beaming Internet abroad—from Cuba to Afghanistan & now Ukraine. Bills introduced last year by @marcorubio @SenRickScott @RepMariaSalazar would ensure the U.S. backs those efforts. Let’s pass those bills ASAP.”
- Scott Adams, political commentator: “Pushes a button and changes the course of history.”
- Scott Gilmore, magazine editor: “SpaceX donating starlink terminals means it’s now impossible for Russia to shut down the internet. This keeps Pres Zelenskyy connected to Ukrainians and keeps Ukrainians connected to the world. It’s a monumental boon to their fight.”
- Mike Cernovich, political commentator: “Elon Musk is Iron Man. The West sees all conflict now as a 3 act comic book movie.”
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.