Elon Musk comes to Ukraine's aid with Starlink internet satellites

Elon Musk is supporting the fight against Russia in Ukraine by providing his state-of-the-art satellite internet system, Starlink, for citizens of the country to use in the event that local telecommunications systems are disabled.

Responding to a public call from Ukraine’s vice prime minister, Mykhailo Federov, the Tesla and SpaceX founder said, “Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route.”

Musk made the remark on Twitter after Federov tweeted, ““@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand.”

The official Ukraine account highlighted the tweet, writing, “Dear @elonmusk, Ukraine needs your support. Your stance and your actions matter. An appeal by our Minister of Digital Transformation here.”

Dear @elonmusk 👋



Ukraine needs your support. Your stance and your actions matter.



An appeal by our Minister of Digital Transformation here👇 https://t.co/7dhrwApApZ — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 26, 2022

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/149770148400321331

Federov later replied, “Starlink terminals are coming to Ukraine! Thank you @elonmusk , thank you everyone, who supported Ukraine!”

“Thanx, appreciate it,” tweeted the Ukraine account.

“Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet across the globe. Within each coverage area, orders are fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis,” the company says. “Using advanced satellites in a low orbit, Starlink enables video calls, online gaming, streaming, and other high data rate activities that historically have not been possible with satellite internet.”

“Starlink is ideally suited for areas where connectivity has been unreliable or completely unavailable,” the company added. “People across the globe are using Starlink to gain access to education, health services and even communications support during natural disasters.”

The call for help from the Ukraine government comes amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the country last Thursday. The invasion prompted the United States and its allies to cut off certain Russian banks from SWIFT, the global banking network.