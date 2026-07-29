Saskatchewan Firearms Commissioner Reveals the Province's Strategy to Protect Gun Owners
Ottawa keeps telling us its gun bans are about public safety. Saskatchewan says they're about targeting the wrong people.
On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, I sit down with Saskatchewan's Firearms Commissioner, Blaine Beaven, to talk about the creative ways his province is standing up for law-abiding firearms owners while pushing back against federal government overreach.
Instead of accepting every new restriction from Ottawa without question, Saskatchewan has been using the authority it does have to protect hunters, farmers, ranchers, sport shooters and other licensed gun owners who have done nothing wrong. Beaven explains how the province is challenging the federal approach, why Saskatchewan believes licensed firearms owners are being unfairly targeted, and what other provinces could learn from its example.
Can provinces actually push back against Ottawa's gun agenda? What powers do they have? And is Saskatchewan showing the rest of Canada a path forward?
If you're tired of seeing lawful gun owners treated like criminals while violent offenders get a slap on the wrist, you'll want to hear what Beaven has to say.
Watch my full interview with Saskatchewan's Chief Firearms Commissioner Blaine Beaven on this week's episode of The Gunn Show.