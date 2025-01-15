Biden takes credit for ceasefire deal days before Trump inauguration

U.S. President Joe Biden has claimed responsibility for securing a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, but incoming Trump administration envoy Steve Witkoff has been credited with key negotiations, according to Israeli media.

During a press conference, Biden praised his team, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Vice President Kamala Harris, for their efforts.

Reporter: Who deserves the credit for this Mr. President you or Trump?



Biden: Is that a joke?



“I’d also note this deal was developed and negotiated under my administration, but its terms will be implemented for the most part by the next administration. In these past few days, we’ve been speaking as one team,” he said.

When asked if he or Donald Trump deserved credit for the agreement, Biden replied, “Is that a joke?” before leaving the room.

Trump, meanwhile, announced the deal on Truth Social, writing, “We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly. Thank you!” In another post, he attributed the agreement to his electoral victory, stating it signalled that his administration “would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans and our Allies.”

Weeks before the ceasefire agreement was reached, Trump issued a stark warning about the urgency of securing a hostage deal. Writing on Truth Social, he stated, “Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World, in the Middle East – But it’s all talk, and no action!”

Trump went on to declare, “Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity.”

His warning added pressure to ongoing negotiations, which culminated in a deal just weeks later. Following Biden’s announcement of the agreement, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller at least acknowledged the contributions of Trump’s team, saying, “I don't know if it's unprecedented to have envoys from an outgoing and an incoming administration sitting at the same table negotiating a cease-fire agreement of this kind. But if it's not unprecedented, it's certainly unusual.”

What We Know About the Ceasefire Deal:

Phase One : Over six weeks, 33 of 98 Israeli hostages in Gaza will be freed, prioritising women, children and elderly men. In exchange, Israel will release 1,000–2,000 Palestinian prisoners. During this phase, Israeli troops will pull back from Gaza’s population centres.

Phase Two : Remaining live hostages will be released as Israeli forces withdraw fully from Gaza.

Phase Three : Focus will shift to returning the bodies of deceased hostages and drafting a five-year reconstruction plan.