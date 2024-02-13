Biden will not undergo a cognitive exam despite concerns over his mental capabilities

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The White House indicated on Monday that President Joe Biden is not expected to undergo a cognitive assessment during his annual physical examination, amid widespread public doubt regarding his mental capability to pursue a second term in office.

This announcement follows the conclusion of Special Counsel Robert Hur's criminal investigation into Biden's mishandling of classified documents. Hur's report, released last week, found that Biden had "willfully retained and disclosed classified materials" but deemed that criminal charges were not necessary.

The report suggested that in a potential trial, Biden might portray himself as "a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, when queried about Biden's annual physical and the possibility of a cognitive test, conveyed that Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the President's physician, assesses Biden's mental acuity based on his daily performance.

Jean-Pierre highlighted Biden's interactions with world leaders and his decision-making on critical issues as evidence of his mental sharpness, stating, "And so, he shows it every day on how he thinks, how he operates. And that is how Dr. O'Connor sees it. And that's how I'm going to leave it," the Daily Wire reported.

REPORTER: "Any updates on when the president's physical might be taking place?"



KJP: "He will have a physical. When we have information on that, we'll certainly share that with you. We'll be transparent."



REPORTER: What about a cognitive exam?



KJP: "The president proves… pic.twitter.com/4GZr4inA2H — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 12, 2024

Recent polls reveal that 86% of Americans question Biden's suitability for the presidency due to his age, and 76% express concerns over his mental fitness. Biden has not undergone a cognitive test during his tenure as President, per ABC News.