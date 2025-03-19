Alberta blocks federal agents from accessing emissions data at oil and gas sites

If the bill becomes law, the facilities will be classified as critical infrastructure, ensuring the Carney Liberals can’t justify their attack on Alberta’s economy. “We will never let Ottawa strangle Alberta’s energy industry to push their ideological agenda,” said Premier Danielle Smith.

Alberta is prepared to invoke the Sovereignty Act to block any federal attempts to access or interfere with the province’s critical infrastructure, including oil and gas facilities where emissions data is stored.

Under Bill 45, these sites will be classified as essential infrastructure, meaning federal agents have no legal authority to trespass, inspect, or seize emissions records to justify Trudeau’s unconstitutional production cap.

If Ottawa tries to impose its destructive regulations, Alberta will invoke the Sovereignty Act to reject enforcement, block federal officers from accessing provincial sites, and keep all emissions data strictly under Alberta’s jurisdiction.

“This production cap will kill tens of thousands of jobs and devastate Alberta’s economy, all while global emissions rise. Protecting Alberta’s emissions data is part of our plan to defend our province if the proposed cap ever becomes law,” added Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas.

“Whether securing our border or calling on the federal government to scrap its harmful, job-killing emissions cap, our government will always prioritize public safety and defend Alberta’s interests,” said Mickey Amery, Minister of Justice and Attorney General.

Bill 45 also establishes a two-kilometre security zone along Alberta’s U.S. border, cracking down on drug and human trafficking. Criminals caught trespassing or interfering with essential infrastructure will be arrested.

“If you’re trafficking fentanyl or people across the border, Alberta will stop you,” warned Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis.