WATCH: Bill Gates arrives at climate change conference by helicopter, SUV

Canadian and American West Coast politicians and oligarchs gathered in Blaine, Washington on Monday to attend the Cascadia Innovation Corridor Climate Change conference at the Semiahmoo Resort and Spa.

Governor Jay Inslee (D-WA), Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA), Governor Kate Brown (D-OR), B.C. Premier John Horgan, Bill Gates, and other leaders in the transportation and tech industry discussed how they plan to build the world’s first sustainable mega-region.

This is essentially a pact between West Coast states and Canada to implement climate policies that would get the region on track to reduce emissions by 80 percent by the year 2050, which is in accordance with the Paris Agreement.

They plan to achieve this goal under three pillars: transportation, affordable housing, and environmental stewardship, according to ConnectCascadia.

As politicians and oligarchs lectured attendees about reducing carbon emissions, Rebel News reporter Katie Daviscourt went down to the Semiahmoo Resort to get the full story.

While there, she captured the hypocrisy of officials imposing their climate change policies on the public, specifically Bill Gates, who arrived to the conference in a helicopter then hopped in a gas-guzzling SUV to make his way to the resort to participate in a climate change panel discussion.

Watch as protesters react to the hypocrisy.